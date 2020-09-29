3 Titans Players Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

On Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans shut down their facility after three players and five others within the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests came following the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Minnesota also shut down the team’s facility following the news.

Initial reports did not name the three players who tested positive for the virus. However, the Titans’ recent activity seems to suggest who they are.

On Thursday afternoon, the Titans placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson were all placed on the list, according to a report from ESPN’s Adams Schefter.

Titans placed DT DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and TE Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

Although the Titans have not confirmed the identity of the players who tested positive, the latest news seems to suggest those are the three.

The series of positive tests puts the team’s upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in jeopardy. The two teams are scheduled to kick off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier reports suggested the game could be moved to either Monday night or possibly even Tuesday.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the NFL plans to have the game played on schedule. That could change if more positive tests pop up among the Titans, of course.

For now, the Titans and Steelers are in “wait and see” mode. Will the game be played this weekend?