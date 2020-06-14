4 NFL Teams Named Landing Spots For QB Colin Kaepernick

Four NFL franchises have been named potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick this offseason.

Kaepernick, who’s been out of the NFL since 2016, remains interested in getting a job back. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling for the national anthem in ’16 and did not get another job following that season.

Over the past couple of seasons, Kaepernick has received little to no interest from NFL teams, but that could be changing as we approach the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters earlier this week that at least one NFL team is interested in Kaepernick. And there could be others.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said there’s some “buzz” surrounding the 32-year-old quarterback. The Jaguars, Chargers, Titans and Redskins have been listed as options.

“A couple of options: Tennessee Titans, because they love to run that play action. Ryan Tannehill, using his athleticism. They don’t have a natural backup right now, so that would be a good fit.

“And then the dearth of quarterback quality in places like Washington and Jacksonville, those are options potentially. And then the Los Angeles Chargers because they have Justin Herbert, the rookie, if they want to give him a true redshirt year they could roll with Tyrod Taylor, an athletic quarterback, with Kaepernick right behind him,” Fowler said.

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011-16. He was a second round pick out of Nevada in the 2011 NFL Draft.