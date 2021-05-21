A.J. Brown Reacts To Latest Julio Jones, Titans Trade Rumors

If the Atlanta Falcons really want to trade Julio Jones this offseason, we know at least one locker room that would welcome him with open arms.

Multiple players on the Tennessee Titans have already made their stance on Jones well-known. On Thursday afternoon, Titans running back Derrick Henry responded “TITAN TF UP,” to a tweet that included the latest trade rumors.

Henry isn’t the only marquee player on the Titans that would want Jones as his teammate. In April, wide receiver A.J. Brown stated that he’d love to share the spotlight with Jones.

“I would give up #11 if this happens,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Playing alongside my idol would be crazy. No team is stopping this.”

King Henry isn’t the only one who wants Julio in Tennessee 👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/mPoheGrcIN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 21, 2021

Corey Davis signed with the New York Jets earlier this offseason, so there’s a need at wide receiver in Tennessee. Whether the front office wants to mortgage future picks for Jones is a different story.

Last season, Jones had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns. Those seem like lackluster numbers, especially for a player of his caliber, but it’s worth noting that he missed seven games due to injuries.

A potential pairing of Brown and Jones at wide receiver would really help out Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. There’s just no way to shut down both players over the course of a game.

While there hasn’t been any indication yet that Tennessee will be in the sweepstakes for Jones, that hasn’t stopped fans from thinking about what the All-Pro wideout could accomplish alongside Brown.