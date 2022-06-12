A.J. Brown Sounds Off On Fans: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had time to respond to a fan of his old team who called him out on social media.

A Tennessee Titans supporter quote-tweeted Brown's comments about weather forecasts and told the Pro Bowl wideout that he was already a "villain" and didn't need to be a "stupid villain."

Brown could not resist clapping back at the anonymous fan.

"For the love of God , I was the best receiver to play for your franchise," Brown said. "Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person."

Brown's comeback has elicited a mixture of responses from other Titans fans as well as fans of their AFC South rivals.

Hey, whether or not you side with Brown in regards to this Twitter spat or how his career in Tennessee ended, this is another example of the reality of social media these days.

Athletes can interact directly with fans now, so we shouldn't be surprised when some do it to defend themselves or get their point across.