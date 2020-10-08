The NFL isn’t messing around when it comes to teams breaking COVID-19 protocol. There’s chatter the Tennessee Titans could be facing major punishment from the league, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Tennessee’s organization has reported 23 positive COVID-19 tests since Sept. 24, according to Schefter. The Titans closed down their facilities as a result, following the NFL’s guidelines. The positive tests are only the first of Tennessee’s problems, though.

Titans players reportedly gathered together for an informal workout last week, just a day after the team’s facility was shut down. The NFL isn’t going to take this lightly. Schefter is hearing the organization could be facing a major punishment in coming days.

Schefter said during ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Thursday there’s a belief the Titans “will be disciplined, fined and even potentially lose draft picks.”

.@AdamSchefter on the NFL's investigation into the Titans' coronavirus outbreak: "While they maintain their innocence … many people believe the Titans will be disciplined, fined and even potentially lose draft picks." pic.twitter.com/dT42pIlaB2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 8, 2020

The NFL will continue to investigate this entire ordeal. But it doesn’t look good for the Tennessee Titans.

The league cancelled Tennessee’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday as a result of the positive COVID-19 tests. One cancellation per team seems doable this season, given the circumstances.

But two-straight game cancellations – the latter cancellation due to supposed negligence on behalf of Tennessee’s organization – is looking like it’ll force the NFL to take discipline.

For now, it appears such discipline could result in fines and even the loss of draft picks. The Titans may also be forced to forfeit their game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.