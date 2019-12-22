Adam Schefter Has Update On The Plan For Titans RB Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans workhorse running back Derrick Henry will not play in today’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Henry is dealing with a hamstring issue.

If you have Henry on your fantasy team and you’re playing for the championship this weekend, you’re probably bemoaning his absence. However, Tennessee doesn’t seem to be too worried.

Due to a scheduling oddity, today’s game doesn’t matter to the 8-6 Titans in their quest for an AFC Wild Card berth. Next week’s game is the biggie, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport outlined this morning.

Weird scheduling quirk today… turns out the #Titans–#Saints game means basically nothing for Tennessee. It does not alter any playoff scenario, per @NFLResearch. The breakdown: pic.twitter.com/4uYlZjcb2r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

Therefore, if Henry isn’t 100 percent, it makes no sense to play him today. Tennessee is better off resting him and having him at full strength for next Sunday’s showdown against the Houston Texans.

According to Adam Schefter, that’s exactly what the Titans are planning to do.

After being inactive today, Titans’ RB Derrick Henry is expected to return for next Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Texans, per source. Tennessee will be vying for a playoff spot next Sunday, no matter what happens today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019

While Ryan Tannehill’s emergence has been a major factor in Tennessee’s success this season, Henry is the engine that drives the Titans’ offense.

In 14 games, he’s carried 271 times for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns. Henry also has career-highs in receptions (18), receiving yards (206) and receiving touchdowns (two).

Expect him to get a lot of touches when he returns to the field next weekend.