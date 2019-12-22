The Spun

Adam Schefter Has Update On The Plan For Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry runs the football for the Tennessee Titans.NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball and avoids the tackle from Jarrod Wilson #26 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans workhorse running back Derrick Henry will not play in today’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Henry is dealing with a hamstring issue.

If you have Henry on your fantasy team and you’re playing for the championship this weekend, you’re probably bemoaning his absence. However, Tennessee doesn’t seem to be too worried.

Due to a scheduling oddity, today’s game doesn’t matter to the 8-6 Titans in their quest for an AFC Wild Card berth. Next week’s game is the biggie, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport outlined this morning.

Therefore, if Henry isn’t 100 percent, it makes no sense to play him today. Tennessee is better off resting him and having him at full strength for next Sunday’s showdown against the Houston Texans.

According to Adam Schefter, that’s exactly what the Titans are planning to do.

While Ryan Tannehill’s emergence has been a major factor in Tennessee’s success this season, Henry is the engine that drives the Titans’ offense.

In 14 games, he’s carried 271 times for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns. Henry also has career-highs in receptions (18), receiving yards (206) and receiving touchdowns (two).

Expect him to get a lot of touches when he returns to the field next weekend.

