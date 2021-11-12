Adrian Peterson’s Son Had 1 Question For Him After Rams Game

Adrian Peterson made his Titans debut last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. It was a memorable outing.

The former superstar carried the rock 10 times for 21 yards and one touchdown in Tennessee’s stunning 28-16 upset over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

After the game, Peterson’s son had one question for him. He asked the new Titans running back why he was “running so high,” criticizing his running technique in his first game back after a long layoff.

Peterson isn’t safe from criticism, not even from his own son.

“@Titans RB @AdrianPeterson said he FaceTimed his 10-year-old son after the @RamsNFL game and he asked him: Dad, why were you running so high? Said he’s working on his technique,” wrote Titans reporter Jim Wyatt via Twitter.

It’s a fair critique of Adrian Peterson’s NFL return. Given his age, it’s going to be tough for the veteran back to run a bit lower, but it sounds like he’s going to try.

Peterson may end up playing a key role for the Titans down the stretch of the season. He received the most carries (10) during Tennessee’s win over the Rams. Jeremy McNichols and D’Onta Foreman combined for 12 carries. Foreman was the most effective, picking up 29 yards on just five carries.

The Titans may end up giving the most carries to whoever has the hot hand the rest of this season. If Peterson runs a bit lower, he’ll get his chances.

The Titans take on the Saints on Sunday.