AJ Brown Fantasy Update: Thursday Injury Report

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown carries the ball in an NFL game.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a number of injuries at wide receiver ahead of their game against the winless New York Jets this weekend. But for fantasy football owners, the latest update on Titans star wideout AJ Brown is worth taking note of.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown didn’t practice today due to a hamstring injury. Brown was limited to just eight snaps in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t have a catch.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the injury to Brown isn’t exactly going to open things up for No. 2 wideout Julio Jones. The former All-Pro wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

If Brown and/or Jones aren’t healthy for Sunday’s game, the Titans will be deploying Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jeremy McNichols against the Jets. We’ll know what the status is for sure before the weekend.

AJ Brown has played in 33 games since going 51st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after recording 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Titans, they may not need to lean on their passing attack against the Jets. New York are a below-average team against the run, and have already allowed five rushing touchdowns this season.

Combine that with the Jets’ anemic offense, and the Titans should have no problem wearing out the hapless team and winning the game.

Nevertheless, AJ Brown’s status is definitely something that fantasy football fans will want to keep an eye on.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.