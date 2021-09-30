AJ Brown Fantasy Update: Thursday Injury Report

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a number of injuries at wide receiver ahead of their game against the winless New York Jets this weekend. But for fantasy football owners, the latest update on Titans star wideout AJ Brown is worth taking note of.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown didn’t practice today due to a hamstring injury. Brown was limited to just eight snaps in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t have a catch.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the injury to Brown isn’t exactly going to open things up for No. 2 wideout Julio Jones. The former All-Pro wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

If Brown and/or Jones aren’t healthy for Sunday’s game, the Titans will be deploying Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jeremy McNichols against the Jets. We’ll know what the status is for sure before the weekend.

#Titans WRs Julio Jones and AJ Brown didn’t practice today because of hamstring injuries. … #Giants WRs Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard didnt practice today because of hamstring injuries. Not looking good for Sunday for any of them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2021

AJ Brown has played in 33 games since going 51st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after recording 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Titans, they may not need to lean on their passing attack against the Jets. New York are a below-average team against the run, and have already allowed five rushing touchdowns this season.

Combine that with the Jets’ anemic offense, and the Titans should have no problem wearing out the hapless team and winning the game.

Nevertheless, AJ Brown’s status is definitely something that fantasy football fans will want to keep an eye on.