Look: A.J. Brown Has Message For The NFL About His Fines

In just his second NFL season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has emerged as a true star at the position.

As a rookie, Brown was mightily impressive, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s already passed those reception and touchdown marks this year, with a 56/881/10 line in 12 games.

Brown isn’t shy about his success either. After a touchdown during last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, his fourth score in five weeks, the former Ole Miss standout chucked the ball into the stands. It was an impressive heave.

He probably knew that he’d be fined for the celebration. It is the second time this year he’s done it this season, after getting hit for $7,000 for throwing the ball after scoring vs. the Indianapolis Colts. That didn’t stop the Titans from memeing the moment.

Now, the NFL has fined A.J. Brown again, this time for $12,000. He’s embracing the whole situation though. Rather than stop trying to throw the touchdown balls out of the stadium, he tweeted “Let’s see how high I can get that fine up to. I want the NFL to rename that rule after me.”

12k for the football last week . Lets see how high I can get the fine up to . I want the NFL to rename that rule after me tbh lol — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 24, 2020

Brown is following in a long line of star wide receivers who insisted on celebrating however they see fit, joining the ranks of previous stars like Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens. If he can match their career productivity, he’s going to be making plenty of money to throw away along with those footballs.

The Tennessee Titans have a huge game on Sunday against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee is currently leading the AFC South at 10-4, with a tiebreaker over the Colts, who have the same record.