Look: AJ Brown Has Concerning Update On Health Status

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown nearly missed Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to food poisoning. Though he’s a few days removed from that incident, it sounds like he’s still not back to 100 percent yet.

On Thursday, Brown released an update on his health on social media. It turns out his stomach is still dealing with some lingering effects from this past weekend.

“My body is rejecting any food I eat,” Brown tweeted. “This s*** ain’t no joke.”

My body is rejecting any food I eat . This shii ain’t no joke — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 21, 2021

Brown revealed that he got food poisoning after he ate Chipotle. Things got so rough for the Pro Bowl wideout that he lost eight pounds before Monday’s game.

Despite not being at 100 percent, Brown managed to haul in seven passes for 91 yards against the Bills. It was his best game of the 2021 season thus far. Following the win, he admit that he wasn’t feeling that great.

“The first half, to be honest, man, I was feeling really bad,” Brown said. “I couldn’t get myself going. They was trying to bring me along slow because they knew they’d need me in the second half.”

Brown missed practice on Wednesday for the Titans, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be ruled out for this Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopefully, Brown makes a speedy recovery.