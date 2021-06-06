On Sunday, the Julio Jones offseason saga finally came to an end. The veteran wide receiver will be a member of the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

ESPN insider Dianna Russini first broke the news of the deal on Sunday morning. The Titans will send a 2022 second round pick and a 2023 fourth round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth round pick.

The deal puts an end to speculation that the 32-year-old Jones had played his last snap for the Falcons. Nobody is more excited about the trade than his new teammate, A.J. Brown.

Brown had been an active recruiter of Jones this offseason. He put together videos trying to convince the Falcons wideout to come join him in Nashville and was extremely vocal as more information emerged about Atlanta’s position on their long time wide receiver.

Now it looks like Brown’s hard work has paid off. He wrote a message, warning the rest of the league of what’s to come with him and Jones out wide and Derrick Henry in the backfield on offense.

“Please excuse my language when I say this ‘y’all done f—ed up,” Brown tweeted.

Please excuse my language when I say this “y’all done F*cked up “ pic.twitter.com/TbI4SrkTVp — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 6, 2021

Just 15 minutes later, Brown followed up his original tweet by saying to the Titans that he should earn a commission for heavily recruiting Jones to go to Tennessee.

I need my commission from them recruiting videos @Titans pic.twitter.com/CRBgLdlmG6 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 6, 2021

Brown and Jones will make for a fearsome duo at wide receiver next season on the Titans. In each of his first two seasons, Brown, 23, has racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and has combined for 19 touchdown catches. Jones played in just nine games last year due to injury but is just a season removed from going for 1,394 yards and six scores.

With Ryan Tannehill under center and Henry in the backfield, the Titans will be a must-watch offense this fall.