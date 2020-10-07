AJ Brown Responds To Photo Of Rumored Titans Workout

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Tennessee Titans held workouts after the team’s facility was shut down last week.

According to Paul Kuharsky, a group Titans players worked out at a local high school on September 30. The alleged workout took place just a day after the NFL shut down the Titans facility following a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

In Kuharsky’s report, there were several photos that appeared to show some form of practice going on on the field. However, the faces of the individuals working out could not be seen.

Not long after the report came out, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown addressed the photos. He suggested there wasn’t enough evidence to prove it was the Titans on the field.

“It didn’t take very long A jury couldn’t convict to say that is us in that photo. I plead the fifth. Y’all stay safe out here,” Browns said on Twitter.

His comments came after Titans offensive lineman Rodger Saffold appeared to confirm the team held workouts outside of the facility.

“Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always,” he said in response to Kuharsky’s report.

The NFL announced its plans to investigate the Titans after eight players and eight team personnel tested positive for the virus.

It’s unclear when that investigation will come to a conclusion.