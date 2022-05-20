A.J. Brown Has Strong Message For Titans Fans

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It was recently announced that Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was no longer going to hold his football camp at Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy this June. On Friday, he released a statement on his decision.

First and foremost, Brown apologized for letting his young fans down. Then, he explained that he didn't want to put himself in a spot where he felt his "peace could be threatened."

Ever since the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles, several fans have tweeted some absurd things at the Pro Bowl wideout. He doesn't want to deal with that type of disrespect anymore, especially in person.

“I’m so sorry I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded,” Brown wrote. “I’m every bad word it is for taking care of MY FAMILY! If you’re not aware just look on social media.

"I’m a man first and I will always do what I feel is right for me and my family. People are upset and that’s fine but it’s not that serious when it comes to me. People can disrespect me on social media and that’s fine but being disrespectful to my face is whole another things and I’m not tolerating it on any level. So forgive me for not putting myself in a place where my peace could be threatened because if something happens and I react, I’m the one who has everything to lose and not willing to risk my peace, my family, or my job."

Brown continued: "I would love to make everyone children’s day but not if I’m putting my own at risk. Please don’t say nothing is going to happen because nobody knows that. I’m sure someone will still have a problem with this and that’s fine as well. If you can’t understand that then it’s because you don’t want to. Take care! Love.”

Brown had a great run in Tennessee, hauling in 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

At the end of the day, Brown and the Titans were far off in contract negotiations. The Eagles, meanwhile, were willing to give the Ole Miss product a four-year, $100 million contract extension.