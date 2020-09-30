Another Titans Player Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

Just over 24 hours ago, the Tennessee Titans shut down their facility after three players and five others within the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests came following the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Minnesota also shut down the team’s facility following the news.

Unfortunately, the positive tests put Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in serious jeopardy. Wednesday morning was an important step toward finding out if that game could be played.

This morning, the Titans received the results of the latest batch of COVID-19 tests. The good news is that only one player tested positive for the Titans and no one tested positive for the Vikings.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news.

One more #Titans player learned early this morning he tested positive in Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. All of Tuesday’s other tests in Tennessee — and all tests for the #Vikings — came back negative this morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon the Titans placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson were all placed on the list, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The identity of the latest player to test positive has not been revealed as of yet. While a player testing positive is never “good” news, it’s a great result for the Titans as a whole.

With four players testing positive, the Titans have plenty of other players able to play on Sunday afternoon. Future tests will be necessary to confirm the game can be played as scheduled, of course.

One contingency plan in place would see the Steelers and Titans play on Monday night.