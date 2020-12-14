Barry Sanders Has A Message For Titans RB Derrick Henry

Barry Sanders was named the MVP of the National Football League in 1997.

The legendary Detroit Lions running back rushed for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns that season. He averaged more than 6 yards per carry and added 305 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It’s one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history.

Derrick Henry is putting together a similarly dominant season.

The Tennessee Titans running back has 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns through 13 games. He’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry and could reach the 2,000 yard mark with a really strong finish to the regular season.

On Sunday, Henry had one of the best games of his career. He rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the game, he received a message from Barry Sanders.

“Gotta throw a congrats out to my Heisman Trophy brother Derrick Henry on FOUR games with 200+ yards and 2 TDs – I know how hard you work, and I know you love that it came in a win,” he tweeted at Henry.

Getting a congratulatory message from Barry Sanders when you’re an NFL running back – or anyone, really – has to be a pretty cool feeling.

It’s been quite a year for Henry and the Titans.