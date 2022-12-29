Breaking: NFL Team Making Surprising Quarterback Change

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 27: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

When it was announced that Ryan Tannehill underwent ankle surgery, the belief was that Malik Willis would start at quarterback for the Titans. Clearly, head coach Mike Vrabel had other plans.

It has been reported by Justin Melo that Josh Dobbs will start at quarterback tonight against the Cowboys.

Dobbs was signed off the Lions' practice squad last week. Now, he'll be asked to lead Vrabel's offense.

This is a surprising move to say the least. Willis has appeared in eight games for the Titans this season.

Despite entering the NFL in 2017, Dobbs has just 17 career passing attempts for 45 yards with an interception

Dobbs was an exciting playmaker at the collegiate level. He had 7,138 passing yard, 2,160 rushing yards and 85 total touchdowns at Tennessee.

With Derrick Henry expected to sit out tonight's game, Dobbs will basically need to have a show-stopping performance to lead the Titans to victory.