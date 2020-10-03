Breaking: Titans Reportedly Have 3 More Positive Tests

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans closed their facility following a series of positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

On Friday afternoon, the NFL officially moved the Titans’ upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Initially postponed for a day, the game will now be moved to Week 7.

Unfortunately, the bad news hasn’t stopped within the Titans organization. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the team had three more positive tests on Saturday morning.

According to Schefter, one more player and two staff members tested positive for the virus. That puts the total at eight players and eight staff members.

Update: today’s three positive tests were one player and two staff members, per source. https://t.co/bhaaB4OILF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Unfortunately for the Titans, that means the team won’t be able to open its facility any time soon. With one game already moved, Tennessee is in danger of not being able to play its Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

After starting the season with three straight wins, it looked like the Titans were well on their way to another playoff appearance. However, with positive COVID-19 tests looming over the organization, that could be in jeopardy.

Luckily the Minnesota Vikings, which played the Titans last weekend, have not had any positive tests. The Vikings’ game against the Houston Texans will take place as scheduled this weekend.

As for the Titans, it could be at least another few days until the team is allowed to see the practice field.