Breaking: Titans Suspend Isaiah Wilson For Browns Game

When the Tennessee Titans take the field this weekend for their game against the Cleveland Browns, a familiar face won’t be available.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans suspended first-round pick Isaiah Wilson. Tennessee suspended the rookie offensive lineman for a violation of team rules.

This is just the latest in a long line of troubling reports about the former college star. Before his NFL career even started, Wilson made headlines for attending an off-campus party during the pandemic.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Titans placed Wilson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two times.

Here’s the latest news from Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans have suspended their first-round pick, OL Isaiah Wilson, for Sunday’s game against the #Browns for violating club rules. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2020

Unfortunately, that’s not the worst of the headlines involving Wilson so far this season.

In September, police arrested the former Georgia standout for driving under the influence. According to a report from A to Z Sports in Nashville, police arrested Wilson for driving under the influence.

“Wilson was arrested at 11:29 pm, booked at 12:44 am Saturday morning and bonded out at 1:28 am,” the report states. “Wilson blew a 0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over.”

Tennessee selected Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a standout offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Titans face off against the Browns on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.