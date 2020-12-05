The Spun

Breaking: Titans Suspend Isaiah Wilson For Browns Game

Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field.NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: A helmet rests on the ground at the Tennessee Titans rookie camp on May 16, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

When the Tennessee Titans take the field this weekend for their game against the Cleveland Browns, a familiar face won’t be available.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans suspended first-round pick Isaiah Wilson. Tennessee suspended the rookie offensive lineman for a violation of team rules.

This is just the latest in a long line of troubling reports about the former college star. Before his NFL career even started, Wilson made headlines for attending an off-campus party during the pandemic.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Titans placed Wilson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two times.

Here’s the latest news from Tom Pelissero.

Unfortunately, that’s not the worst of the headlines involving Wilson so far this season.

In September, police arrested the former Georgia standout for driving under the influence. According to a report from A to Z Sports in Nashville, police arrested Wilson for driving under the influence.

“Wilson was arrested at 11:29 pm, booked at 12:44 am Saturday morning and bonded out at 1:28 am,” the report states. “Wilson blew a 0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over.”

Tennessee selected Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a standout offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Titans face off against the Browns on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.