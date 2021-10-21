Brett Favre Has Quite The Comparison For Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been compared to a plethora of great players over the past few years due to his unique size and jaw-dropping production. Earlier this week, NFL legend Brett Favre revealed who Henry reminds him of while on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Surprisingly, Favre said that Henry reminds him of legendary wideout Randy Moss. That might seem like a really bizarre comparison, but the former MVP’s reasoning for that comparison made sense.

“I watch Derrick, and he reminds me so much – and this is kind of an odd comparison – but he reminds me a lot of Randy Moss, and how he controlled the game,” Favre said. “The only person that would stop Randy Moss would be Randy Moss. We double-covered him, we triple-covered him, and yet he still made the plays. You put nine guys in the box [vs. the Titans], and it doesn’t matter.”

Favre also admit that he finds Henry’s speed deceiving. He might not look that fast at first glance, but then you realize the All-Pro running back is 70-plus yards down the field in the blink of an eye.

“A big comparison to me is they both look like they’re barely running, but they are pulling away from people. I am like, ‘Why doesn’t Derrick show a little pizzazz? And then he runs for 76 yards, and no one can catch him. I am like, ‘My goodness, this guy is incredible.’ When you know someone is going to get the ball, either passing or running, and you can’t stop him, that is when you know you’re pretty good.”

Henry was dominant this past Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 143 yards and three scores on just 20 carries.

NFL fans thought it’d be tough for Henry to match the production he had last season, but he already has 783 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns through six games.

Henry could be in line for another huge performance this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.