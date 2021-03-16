Bud Dupree is off the board. The star edge-rusher made his free-agency decision on Monday evening, and he isn’t returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dupree has signed with the Tennessee Titans, a team which prides itself on acquiring edge-rushers, no matter the price. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s a multi-year deal for Dupree who will make $16.5 million per year. Yes, you read that right.

The former Steeler was dominant these past two seasons, but suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 12 of the 2020 season. A free agent coming off a season in which he suffered a season-ending injury generally spells trouble come contract time.

The Titans are clearly confident Dupree can return to tip-top shape ahead of the 2021 season, though. The former Pittsburgh defensive end is heading to Tennessee this off-season.

As much as the Steelers would’ve liked to keep Bud Dupree in Pittsburgh, it was never a realistic option. The Steelers are facing some cap space troubles this off-season, and signing Dupree to a massive deal was never in the cards.

Pittsburgh franchise tagged Dupree ahead of the 2020-21 season, which served as a tryout year for the defensive end. He was a star, but then suffered the season-ending injury previously mentioned. It certainly threw a wrench in his plans.

Tennessee clearly isn’t concerned about Dupree’s road to recovery. If he returns to peak form, the Titans now have one of the best edge-rushers in the NFL, which is almost always worth the money.