Corey Davis Reportedly Makes Decision On Game After Brother’s Death

The football world was struck with devastating news on Wednesday, as it was announced that former Central Michigan wide receiver Titus Davis, the brother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, passed away.

Earlier this year, Titus was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma, which is a rare form kidney cancer. He passed away at the young age of 27.

During his career at Central Michigan, Titus had 3,700 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. He became the first player in FBS history with eight or more receiving touchdowns in four different seasons.

Since the Titans are on a short week and will face the Colts tonight, there was some uncertainty regarding Corey’s status.

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans will have Davis at their disposal when they take on the Colts in a crucial AFC South showdown.

A day after his brother Titus passed away after a cancer battle, @TheCDavis84 is expected to play for the #Titans tonight against the #Colts. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 12, 2020

It must be hard playing with a heavy heart, but it’s pretty apparent that both Corey and Titus are mentally and physically tough.

Before he was drafted by the Titans, Corey praised his brother for pushing him to be the best version of himself.

“He’s the sole reason I’m playing this sport today,” Davis said. “We’re always working and getting better together. He’s helped me, even when I was at Western, and he was at Central. He’s helped me find things I need to do better and improve on.”

We’ll see if Corey can make a big play or two tonight to honor Titus.