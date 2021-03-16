Veteran CB Janoris Jenkins Reportedly Signs With New Team

The NFL free agent frenzy picked up right where it left off on Tuesday morning with multiple key players agreeing to deals with new teams. Veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins waited until later in the day to sign his new deal, but has now settled on a landing spot.

The 32-year-old defensive back will sign the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport. The news comes less than a week after the New Orleans Saints released Jenkins to create cap space.

The Titans were desperately in need of some help in secondary after releasing Adoree Jackson on Tuesday. Tennessee also let go of Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcom Butler earlier this week.

Jenkins, who will turn 33 in 2021, should provide ample experience to the Titans defensive backs group, having played in 128 games in nine years in the NFL.

Jenkins had a strong year in New Orleans in 2020, making 13 starts while totaling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown. At times, he appeared to be the most reliable cornerback on the Saints.

However, with the cap decreasing in 2021, New Orleans found itself strapped for cash. Jenkins was one of the few casualties as the Saints needed to make multiple adjustments to become cap-compliant.

In Tennessee, Jenkins will get the chance to prolong his career and join a competitive franchise. The Titans are fresh off of an AFC South title in 2020, behind the steady ground game of Derrick Henry. Mike Vrabel’s club is also just two years removed from the 2019 AFC Championship Game and will set its sights on a return next season.

The Titans lost multiple pass-catching weapons to free agency in Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis, so will need to address those needs at some point this offseason or in late April at the draft.