Longtime NFL Defensive Coordinator Announces Retirement

After two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, longtime NFL assistant coach Dean Pees has announced his retirement.

The 70-year-old Pees helped the Titans shut down the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in this year’s playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game yesterday. In 2018, his Tennessee defense finished in the top 12 of the NFL.

Prior to arriving in Tennessee, Pees was the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-17, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVII. He was Baltimore’s linebackers coach in 2010-11.

Pees served as a the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots from 2006-09 after spending the 2004 and 2005 season’s as the team’s linebackers coach. He helped the Pats beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

From 1998-2003, Pees was the head coach of Kent State University. Prior to that, he worked for nearly two decades as a college football assistant.

Congratulations to Dean Pees on an outstanding career. Enjoy retirement, Coach! 💙 https://t.co/eHCiujXx5w — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time Pees has retired. He said he was calling it quits on January 1, 2018 only to take the DC job with the Titans four weeks later.

We have a feeling this retirement is more likely to last though. Congrats to Pees on a great career.