Derrick Henry Sends Clear Message Amid Titans Struggles

The Tennessee Titans went into this Sunday’s game with a 2-1 record, despite having played some rather up-and-down football through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. Fans began to grow concerned that the team might not be set up to replicate their success of the past few years.

Those worries grew tenfold after the Titans overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee dropped its second game of the year to the previously winless Jets in the Meadowlands on Sunday. An underwhelming offensive performance and some late game heroics from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson gave New York a 27-24 victory in overtime.

While the Jets celebrated their first win of the 2021 campaign, the Titans were left scratching their heads at what went wrong. Tennessee entered the game favored by nearly a touchdown on the road, but couldn’t beat a young and inexperienced opponent.

Sunday’s showing revealed that the Titans have some serious improving to do if they hope to win get to the playoffs, let alone compete in the AFC. Nevertheless, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry isn’t too concerned.

The Titans ballcarrier put it simply after his team’s disappointing loss: the entire roster just needs to play better.

“We just have to play better,” Henry said postgame, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Ain’t looking for no excuses, pointing the finger at nothing. … Gotta finish drives, play better as a unit. That’s all it is.”

Henry was also asked specifically if he was concerned with the Titans issues on offense.

“Nah, not at all,” he said. “Everything is fixable. We just gotta clean up. Come back to work next week and get ready to play.”

Henry wasn’t the problem for the Titans on Sunday afternoon against the Jets. The 2020 NFL Offensive player of the year gashed New York’s defense for 157 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added two catches for 20 yards.

Henry has been the one piece of Tennessee’s offense that doesn’t need fixing after four weeks. He’s already posted 635 total yards of offense and four touchdowns this season, putting him on pace to challenge some league records.

The Titans battled injuries at wide receiver and on the offensive line in the Jets game, so will likely try to attribute some of their underwhelming play to a lack of depth on the active roster. Even still, Tennessee showed some glaring issues that future opponents will look to exploit later this season.

Henry and the Titans will try to bounce back on the road next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.