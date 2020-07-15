Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys may not be reaching a new deal before the deadline, but it looks like Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans will.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Henry and the Titans are on the verge of a new deal. The report comes just before the deadline for players with the franchise tag to sign a contract extension. Given what he’s accomplished, it’s likely that the deal will make him one of the league’s highest-paid running backs.

Tennessee placed the tag on Henry after he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019. He was the leading figure in their incredible playoff run that culminated in their first AFC Championship Game appearance in nearly 20 years.

Against the New England Patriots, he rushed 182 yards and a touchdown in Tom Brady’s final game with the team. One week later, he rushed for another 195 yards against the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens in an upset win.

Titans and RB Derrick Henry now working to finalize a deal before today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per sources. Deal on way to being done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

The Titans drafted Henry 45th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft following a historic career at Alabama that included a Heisman Trophy win. He became the first Heisman-winning running back to fall out of the Draft’s first round.

His NFL career got off to a slow start before he broke out with 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018. Then in 2019 he took the league by storm, rushing for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.

Henry has more than earned his new deal, and we’re all just waiting to see the dollar amount.