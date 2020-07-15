Jay Glazer Hearing Details On Derrick Henry’s New Contract

Derrick Henry is getting the long term contract he wanted. Ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for players that have been franchise tagged to sign long term deals, news has emerged that the 2019 breakout star will be sticking with the Tennessee Titans.

Henry was the No. 45 player taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, coming off of a Heisman Trophy season at Alabama. He didn’t really put it all together until this past season.

After breaking the 1,000 yard mark in 2018, Henry exploded late in 2019, finishing with 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Titans. Along with the emergence of Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, the Titans were one of the surprise teams of the 2019 postseason. The team beat the New England Patriots and No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens, before falling to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Henry was at the top of his game in the postseason, rushing for 446 yards on 83 carries during the three games. He scored two touchdowns in that time. Now, he is set to sign a four-year deal to stay with the team, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.

Henry was set to make just over $10.2 million on the franchise tag. It is a safe bet that he’ll get more on an annual basis with the new deal.

It is unclear whether he’ll get into the Christian McCaffrey/Ezekiel Elliott range. Those two players are great receivers and probably more dynamic weapons than Henry, a true bruising, between the tackles rusher. There are always injury concerns when locking up backs to big deals, but he has missed just two games in his first four NFL seasons.

We should have more specifics on the new Derrick Henry contract soon.

