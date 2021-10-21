Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Derrick Henry’s T-Shirt Choice

This weekend, the Tennessee Titans are teaming up with Mars Petcare for an adoption drive. Superstar running back Derrick Henry is doing his part, especially for one dog in particular.

Henry showed up to his press conference today wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the face of a dog named “Bam Bam,” who is up for adoption in the Nashville area. It’s been a big hit.

“I’m trying to find this dog a home,” he told reporters. “If you want a dog… he’s your guy.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a major part of this effort. He and Mars Petcare have pledged $100,000 in adoption fees from Oct. 22-24 for those looking to adopt pets in Nashville and Kansas City.

Derrick Henry with a t-shirt on to rep Bam Bam, a dog that is up for adoption for a pet adoption program the #Titans are taking part of. pic.twitter.com/b4L0fDyCi1 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 21, 2021

Tannehill and other Titans have their own dog shirts, each with a different adoptable canine. It’s a pretty great effort that they’re supporting.

Ryan Tannehill has teamed up with @MarsPetcareUS to announce they will cover $100K in adoption fees at local shelters in Nashville and Kansas City this weekend (10/22 – 10/24) to help deserving pets find loving homes. Wednesday Quick Hits 💥 » https://t.co/Q6uPqKbB0N — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 20, 2021

“I am a dog person, I love dogs, have always had dogs. I have actually had a dog ever since I was a little kid. I can remember going to a shelter when I was five or six years old and picking out our family pet, Freckles. We had him for about 13 years, I think. He was a great dog and part of why I feel great about support pet adoption,” Tannehill said.

Fans and media members on Twitter are all about it.

Hopefully Bam Bam and the rest of the pets that the Titans are helping find new homes this weekend.