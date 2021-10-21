The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Derrick Henry’s T-Shirt Choice

Running back Derrick Henry of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2015 Heisman Trophy Presentation.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Running back Derrick Henry of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2015 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis on December 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This weekend, the Tennessee Titans are teaming up with Mars Petcare for an adoption drive. Superstar running back Derrick Henry is doing his part, especially for one dog in particular.

Henry showed up to his press conference today wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the face of a dog named “Bam Bam,” who is up for adoption in the Nashville area. It’s been a big hit.

“I’m trying to find this dog a home,” he told reporters. “If you want a dog… he’s your guy.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a major part of this effort. He and Mars Petcare have pledged $100,000 in adoption fees from Oct. 22-24 for those looking to adopt pets in Nashville and Kansas City.

Tannehill and other Titans have their own dog shirts, each with a different adoptable canine. It’s a pretty great effort that they’re supporting.

“I am a dog person, I love dogs, have always had dogs. I have actually had a dog ever since I was a little kid. I can remember going to a shelter when I was five or six years old and picking out our family pet, Freckles. We had him for about 13 years, I think. He was a great dog and part of why I feel great about support pet adoption,” Tannehill said.

Fans and media members on Twitter are all about it.

Hopefully Bam Bam and the rest of the pets that the Titans are helping find new homes this weekend.

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.