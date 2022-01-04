Report: Derrick Henry Expected To Take Major Step Tomorrow

Earlier this week, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry was making progress in his recovery from foot surgery. With that said, a few moments ago, ESPN insider Dianna Russini had a huge update on the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

Russini is reporting that Henry is expected at practice this Wednesday for the Titans.

“Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected at practice tomorrow, per sources,” Russini reported. “After jogging on the grass last week in cleats, another great step towards his return. I was told there’s always a chance he can play against Houston, but realistically it is a long shot.”

If the Titans defeat the Texans on Sunday, they’ll clinch the top seed in the AFC. That would give Henry extra time to rest his foot for the AFC Divisional Round.

Before he went down with a foot injury, Henry had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was well on his way to having another All-Pro season.

D’Onta Foreman has done an excellent job filling in for Henry, but the Titans are obviously at their best when they have their top running back available.

The Titans will have an update on Henry’s participation level in practice on Wednesday. Hopefully, we’ll get to see him on the field at some point in the very near future.