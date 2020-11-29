Derrick Henry Had Surprising Pick For NFL’s Best RB

Derrick Henry is the best running back in the National Football League in the eyes of many.

Tennessee’s star running back is as powerful as they come. Henry, 26, has already rushed for 1,079 yards (first in the NFL) and nine touchdowns (fourth in the NFL) this season.

Henry was asked this week to name the NFL’s best running back. Surprisingly, he didn’t say himself.

“Dalvin Cook is having a phenomenal season,” Henry said, via SI.com. “Right now, I would say he’s the best back in football. Just week after week, always dominating. Always having a great game. Running the ball. Catching the ball. Very explosive.”

He’s right that Cook is having an incredible season.

Cook, 25, has totaled 1,069 rushing yards (second in the NFL) and 13 touchdowns (first in the NFL) so far this season.

Still, most people within the NFL would probably go with Henry over Cook. However, you really can’t go wrong with either at this point.

Tennessee is currently facing Indianapolis in a critical AFC South game. Minnesota, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Dallas with a win over the Carolina Panthers.