Derrick Henry Has Message For The NFL’s MVP Voters

Derrick Henry runs the football for the Tennessee Titans.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

With a league-leading 588 yards through five games, and coming off a 212-yard performance against Houston, Derrick Henry is firmly in the running for NFL MVP (no pun intended).

But the Tennessee Titans superstar has a message for the would-be MVP voters. In a recent interview with ProFootballTalk, Henry declared that the MVP conversation needs to start with Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.

“We see the throws, we see the plays he makes in the game, and I think that’s where the MVP conversation needs to start, is Ryan Tannehill,” Henry said. “I think whenever he came he just approached practice, the preparation, as a starter. We know what he’s done in Miami so we know he had that type of ability. From the time he came in and took over for the position just been a general. He’s been spectacular.”

Tannehill has enjoyed a terrific season so far to be sure. He’s 5-0 as a starter with a league-leading three 4th quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives. On top of that, he has a very respectable 69.9-percent completion rate for 1,370 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two picks.

But it has definitely been a group effort between Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Henry is on pace for over 1,800 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Reaching or even topping either of those marks will definitely keep him in the MVP discussion. And if he can reach the vaunted 2,000-yard plane, he might be a lock for the award.

It’s a great thing to have two viable MVP candidates on your team. We’ll see if Tennessee continue to thrive against their fellow-undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers today.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.