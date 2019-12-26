Titans RB Derrick Henry Issues Promising Injury Update

Last weekend, the Tennessee Titans rested Derrick Henry due to a hamstring injury. With a must-win game on tap this Sunday against the Houston Texans, it sounds like the talented running back will be ready for action.

This season has been quite productive for Henry, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s totaled 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Henry has battled a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but the extra week of rest has clearly served him well.

On Thursday, the former second-round pick revealed that he’ll return to action this weekend against the Texans.

“Anytime you can get some time to rest it’s a good thing,” Henry said. “I love football. I love playing the game. I’m definitely ready.”

This should be a nice boost for the Titans as they’re one win away from clinching a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

Judging off those remarks, it would take a setback for Henry’s status this weekend to be in jeopardy.

Houston has already clinched the AFC South, so it wouldn’t be too shocking if Bill O Brien’s team keeps its foot off the gas.

We’ll see if the return of Henry is enough to push Tennessee into the postseason.