Derrick Henry Comments On The Jadeveon Clowney Rumors

After re-signing star running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans are now the subject of rumors about free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

By the looks of things, Clowney already has one advocate in the Titans locker room: Derrick Henry himself. In an interview with reporters today, Henry spoke glowingly about the former No. 1 overall pick.

Henry called Clowney “a great player” and “a furious player” who’s been “playing at a high level for a while.” The Titans star running back stated point blank that he’d welcome Clowney to the Titans with open arms if possible.

“He’s a great player, he’s a furious player,” Henry said. “He’s been playing at a high level for a while. If he wants to sign with Tennessee, we would definitely welcome him with open arms. Hopefully if they’re talking, we can get something done.”

Despite playing in the SEC together in 2013, Henry and Clowney never faced off in college. But the two butted heads on a number of occasions when Clowney was a member of the Houston Texans.

It remains to be seen if Clowney has actual interest in Tennessee, but the possibility of getting to play against his former team twice a year has to be enticing.

Combine that with the fact that Tennessee are a playoff contender, and it could be a match made in heaven.

Would Jadeveon Clowney be a good fit for the Tennessee Titans?