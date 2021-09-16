Derrick Henry Sends Clear Message After Disappointing Game

Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry emerged as one of the NFL’s best running backs over the last two seasons. The team suffered one of Week 1’s biggest surprise blowout losses, falling 38-13 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Henry ran the ball 17 times, managing just 58 yards on the day. He also caught three passes for 19 yards, but was held out of the end zone completely, something that happened six times in 2020.

Sunday’s game was his lowest output since an October 2020 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when he managed just 57 yards. He ran for at least 100 in eight of the final 12 games of the season, eclipsing 200 yards three times in that span.

Speaking to the media this week, Henry made it clear that he and the team are disappointed in their poor Week 1 showing. ”We know last week wasn’t our standard,” Henry said Thursday, per the Titans website.

“We just need to come out here and focus on being better, being locked in on what we have to do, play by play, and each rep,” Henry said. “That is all we need to do. Guys are hungry to be better and just trying to put it together this week.

“We want to play to our standard, play to our identity, and we know it starts out here each and every day. Each and every rep, just locking in, working hard, focusing on what you have to do so you can go out there and play at a high level on Sunday.”

Derrick Henry, the 2019 and 2020 NFL rushing leader, is as good a bet for a big game as there is in the league. Things won’t get easier for the Titans in Week 2 though. They have another NFC West foe, the Seattle Seahawks, on the docket.

Sunday afternoon’s game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Seattle.

