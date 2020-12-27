Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Derrick Henry’s Pregame Jacket

After his breakout 2019 campaign, Derrick Henry has been a force for the Tennessee Titans once again this season. Tonight, he’ll look to lead the Titans to one of their biggest wins of the year, at the Green Bay Packers.

The Titans hope the man they call Tractorcito adds is a snow plow on top of it. Snow has been falling hard in Green Bay today, and Lambeau Field has a nice white cover already. There are few more special sights than a true snow game at Lambeau, and it looks like we’ll get one today.

Henry may not have too much experience playing in the snow. The Florida native played his college ball at Alabama, where he won the Heisman Trophy, and plays his pro ball in Nashville.

If there’s a player built for this kind of game though, it should be Henry. If his pregame wardrobe is any indication, he’s ready to roll tonight. Check out this fit:

That’s a strong, strong look. Realistically, this has no bearing on the game, of course, but we all have to feel like Henry’s going to push for 200 yards tonight after seeing that coat.

show up like this and i'm officially not ruling out a 300-yard game — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2020

200 yds rushing from The King tonight! TITAN UP! — Captain Algebra (@Captain_Algebra) December 27, 2020

Henry can run over defenders with the best of them, but he’s also an All-Pro player when it comes to getting fits like this off before a game.

Derrick Henry already has a career high with 1,679 yards this season. He has an outside shot at getting to 2,000 yards on the season. A huge game tonight would go a long way towards helping him get there.

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC as this week’s Sunday Night Football game.