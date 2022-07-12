Derrick Henry Ranked No. 1 Running Back: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN's running back rankings were released this Tuesday. While a few controversial decisions were made by those who were involved in this process, it's hard to argue against Derrick Henry being ranked first.

Henry, 28, didn't get to compete in all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. However, he still finished with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

As for the previous season, Henry had over 2,000 rushing yards in 2020. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

After viewing countless tweets this Tuesday, it's safe to say fans are more than OK with Henry being ranked No. 1 in his position group.

"As for Derrick Henry, I have no problem with him being number one," one fan said.

"Derrick Henry was a beast in college but the monster he has become in the NFL has surpassed what I would have imagined," Chimdi Chekwa tweeted.

"Congratulations to the King of Kings," another fan wrote.

There are a lot of talented running backs in the NFL right now, but Henry remains at the top of the list for at least another summer.

If Henry can stay healthy this fall, he should have another All-Pro season in Tennessee.