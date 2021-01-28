Derrick Henry Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s Trade Demand

The news that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston has come as a delight to fans of 31 other teams, and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is definitely among them.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Henry seemed happy at the idea of Watson leaving the Houston Texans. “It’s a good thing for us,” Henry said bluntly.

It’s not hard to see why. Watson went 3-1 against the Titans in his first three seasons, and has played great for the Texans even in defeat.

In six games against the Titans, Watson has completed 73-percent of his passes for 1,746 yards, 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His wins over Tennessee also cost the Titans two AFC titles.

Beating the Houston Texans could be easier for the Tennessee Titans if Watson leaves. But that doesn’t mean winning the AFC South will get any easier.

The rival Jaguars will likely be bringing in Trevor Lawrence with their No. 1 overall pick to pair with new head coach Urban Meyer.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts will likely be getting younger at the QB position with whoever they pick to replace Philip Rivers.

But right now it looks like the Titans are the kings of that division. And if Deshaun Watson gets his way, they’ll have one less headache to deal with during their two rivalry games every year.

