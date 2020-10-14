Derrick Henry Sends Message To NFL After Titans Blowout Win vs. Bills

On Tuesday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders.

Both teams entered last night’s game with an undefeated record – which obviously meant someone was losing their first game of the season. Buffalo entered as the slight favorite, despite the game being played in Tennessee.

Well, the Titans took that to heart and absolutely dismantled the Bills from the opening whistle. Tennessee dominated the first half en route to a 21-10 half-time lead.

The play of the first half came when star running back Derrick Henry destroyed Bills corner Josh Norman. Henry rolled out to the left and threw Norman to the ground with a lethal stiff-arm.

The play immediately went viral on social media. In fact, Henry himself decided to use a photo of that play to celebrate his team’s win.

“4-0,” Henry’s simple caption read below a photo of him annihilating Josh Norman.

Henry averaged just 3.0 yards per carry with a long run of just 12 yards. However, he found the endzone twice and managed to bring in his only reception for six yards.

While Henry wasn’t very effective with his carries, he still packs an enormous punch – as Norman witnessed firsthand.

Tennessee moved to 4-0 with the win and are just one of four undefeated teams in the NFL. The Titans showed they are for real on Tuesday night.