Derrick Henry Has 1 Regret With The Josh Norman Stiff-Arm

The Tennessee Titans had a huge 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, highlighted by one of running back Derrick Henry’s impressive feats of strength. Henry absolutely obliterated cornerback Josh Norman with a stiff-arm.

Henry bounced a run to the outside, where Norman met him at the line of scrimmage. It didn’t go well for the former All-Pro. Henry’s stiff-arm sent him flying about three yards back.

It wasn’t the biggest play of the game for the Titans, by any means. It was the lasting highlight in a blowout win though, one that knocked Buffalo from the ranks of the unbeaten. Henry was actually a bit disappointed by how the play wound up. He only gained four yards on the run.

“I was looking at (Norman), I was so focused on him when I stiff-armed him, by the time I realized where I was at, I was already on the sideline,” Henry admitted on The Dan Patrick Show today. “Didn’t even realize it. I was so caught up in it, I was right by my teammates on the sideline.”

“I was so focused on [Josh Norman] when I stiff-armed him, by the time I realized where I was at, I was already on the sideline.” @KingHenry_2 wishes he got more yards out of his stiff arm on Tuesday. @Titans For his full appearance: https://t.co/s4PBM4uLf2 pic.twitter.com/ntzBpHdhYS — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 15, 2020

When Patrick asked how head coach Mike Vrabel would treat the play when the team watched film on it, Derrick Henry was pretty honest. “I think he’ll probably say ‘We’ve all seen this, it’s all over the internet. Continue to use it, but next time get more yards out of it,'” he told Patrick.

Stiff-arm aside, it wasn’t the most productive week for the bruising back out of Alabama. He was held to three yards a carry, picking up 57 total on 19 attempts, though he did find the end zone twice.

The Tennessee Titans picking up the win and moving to 4-0 is obviously the most important thing though. Henry made sure that was the main message, in his caption of the incredible photo from the play that has gone viral since.

[The Dan Patrick Show]