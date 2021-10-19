Mike Vrabel Sums Up Derrick Henry’s Performance So Far

Derrick Henry is having yet another incredible season. After a fairly disappointing Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, he’s reeled off five straight games of at least 113 yards, with a trio of three-touchdown games.

The latest of those came on Monday Night Football last night. The Tennessee Titans upset the AFC Favorite Buffalo Bills, 34-31. Henry was the bellcow as usual, putting up 143 yards and three scores, with a season-high 7.15 yards per carry.

On the year, Henry has 783 yards and 10 touchdowns in just six games. After averaging 126.7 yards per game last season, he’s already outpacing that mark in 2021.

“We continue to jump on Derrick’s back, and he’s willing and able to carry us,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “It’s something that you know that you have in your back pocket, front pocket. We pull it out, and we use it.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn’t have his best game, but as Derrick Henry got things rolling late against the Bills, it opened up some significant passing lanes. Tannehill was able to make some big throws to A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the stretch.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott made it pretty clear: that was the Henry factor at play.

“That’s what No. 22 does to you,” McDermott said postgame. “He makes you commit to the run.”

At 4-2, the Titans are now two games up on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South race. They’ll need more Henry magic next weekend, as they get set to host a Kansas City Chiefs team desperate to get back in the win column.