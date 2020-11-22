The Spun

1 Ravens Player Takes Blame For Derrick Henry’s Touchdown

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans scores a game winning overtime touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens with the game ending with a score of 30-24 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans continue to be a problem for the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee, which knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round last January, secured another win over the AFC rival on Sunday.

The Titans beat the Ravens, 30-24, on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee running back Derrick Henry scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Henry took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill and broke several tackles on way to a game-winning score. Here’s the play:

While tackling Derrick Henry needs to be a team-wide effort, one Ravens veteran took the sole blame for the play.

Ravens 30-year-old defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said to put all of the blame on him following the loss.

“That’s on me,” Wolfe said following the loss. “Nobody else’s fault but mine.”

The 2020 season has been a frustrating one for the Ravens. Baltimore entered the season with Super Bowl expectations. That’s still an accomplishable goal, but the Ravens don’t look like a legitimate contender right now.

Baltimore is now 6-4 on the season following Sunday’s loss to Tennessee, which improved to 7-3.

The Ravens will be in a fight for a playoff spot at this point.


