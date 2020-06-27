Derrick Henry Has Football Fans In Awe Over Latest Workout

Training facilities aren’t open yet for NFL players, but that isn’t stopping Derrick Henry from putting in work this offseason. The All-Pro running back for the Tennessee Titans showed off a few creative workouts this weekend.

Henry is already considered a freak of nature. He’s a 6-foot-3 tailback with impressive top-end speed for a running back at 247 pounds. Last season, Henry ran for 1,540 yards and six touchdowns.

Tennessee placed the franchise tag on Henry for the upcoming season, which means he’ll make $10.2 million this fall. However, the Alabama product would like a long-term contract in the near future.

If the Titans needed a reminder that Henry is one of the hardest-working players in the league, he gave them one with his uphill workout on Saturday. The former second-round pick managed to sprint uphill while throwing away a medicine ball, and then turning to catch a pass.

During the 2019 postseason, Derrick Henry carried the Titans to the AFC Championship.

After rushing for 182 yards on Wild Card Weekend against the New England Patriots, Henry somehow managed to have an even better performance in the AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens, finishing the game with 195 yards on the ground.

Henry is clearly entering the prime of his career at 26 years old. Although his production warrants a massive contract from the Titans, the front office will have to figure out whether or not it’s worth investing millions of dollars on a running back.

[The Checkdown]