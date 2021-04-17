Watch: Derrick Henry Working On 1 Big Part Of His Game

It would be hard for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to become an even more scary offensive force, but he might pull it off. For his dominance as a rusher, he’s never been a huge factor as a receiver out of the backfield.

Henry has 76 career receptions for 692 yards and three touchdowns. His career high in receiving yards and touchdowns came in 2019, when he went for 206 and two scores.

Now, coming off of consecutive years with 1,540 and 2,027 rushing yards, it is hard to criticize any part of Henry’s game. Still, he can only get more dangerous if teams have to worry about him leaking out of the backfield and getting the ball in the open field with a head of steam.

In a new workout video posted online, Henry is working on his pass catching and route running. It’s a scary notion for the rest of the NFL, which has struggled to contain the Titans bulldozer.

Derrick Henry working on his pass catching. Maybe we see Henry get more involved in the passing game this year? pic.twitter.com/iIF6PuqTmJ — Titans Tape (@TitansTape) April 17, 2021

With the emergence of quarterback Ryan Tannehill in recent years, the Tennessee Titans have built one of the more balanced offenses in the NFL. That starts with Henry, who is nearly unstoppable out of the backfield.

The team has two quality wide receivers, with A.J. Brown breaking out for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, and Corey Davis going for 984 and five scores. Davis has moved on to the New York Jets, so there is definitely some volume available for others.

Perhaps Derrick Henry expanding his role in the passing attack is one avenue to make up for it.

