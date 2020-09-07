The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Details Emerge From Rumored Jadeveon Clowney Sign-And-Trade

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans won the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes, signing the free agent defensive end to a one-year contract over the weekend.

Tennessee outlasted the New Orleans Saints, who pursued Clowney feverishly to no avail. The Baltimore Ravens were also involved–and reportedly may have been Clowney’s preferred destination–but ultimately did not show enough interest to land the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.

However, according to Pro Football Talk, the Ravens would have wound up with Clowney had the NFL allowed the sign-and-trade maneuver the Saints were eyeing. If the league okayed the strategy, Baltimore reportedly would have benefited from it, not New Orleans.

“From New Orleans’ perspective, the Browns would have signed Clowney and traded him to the Saints,” wrote PFT’s Mike Florio. “From Baltimore’s perspective, the Jaguars would have signed Clowney and traded him to the Ravens.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Florio’s report.

Regardless of what the Saints and Ravens tried to do, their loss is Tennessee’s gain. The Titans are hoping he can be a piece that helps push them over the top after an AFC runner-up finish in 2019.

Clowney has 32 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 75 games over his career.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.