Details Emerge From Rumored Jadeveon Clowney Sign-And-Trade

The Tennessee Titans won the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes, signing the free agent defensive end to a one-year contract over the weekend.

Tennessee outlasted the New Orleans Saints, who pursued Clowney feverishly to no avail. The Baltimore Ravens were also involved–and reportedly may have been Clowney’s preferred destination–but ultimately did not show enough interest to land the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.

However, according to Pro Football Talk, the Ravens would have wound up with Clowney had the NFL allowed the sign-and-trade maneuver the Saints were eyeing. If the league okayed the strategy, Baltimore reportedly would have benefited from it, not New Orleans.

“From New Orleans’ perspective, the Browns would have signed Clowney and traded him to the Saints,” wrote PFT’s Mike Florio. “From Baltimore’s perspective, the Jaguars would have signed Clowney and traded him to the Ravens.”

If the league had told the Saints that a Jadeveon Clowney sign and trade were permissible, the Jaguars would have signed Clowney and traded him to the Ravens, per multiple sources https://t.co/mGhlnQbeSh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Florio’s report.

This is true. Baltimore explored this over the last few days. https://t.co/yL55oNnW0t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2020

Regardless of what the Saints and Ravens tried to do, their loss is Tennessee’s gain. The Titans are hoping he can be a piece that helps push them over the top after an AFC runner-up finish in 2019.

Clowney has 32 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 75 games over his career.