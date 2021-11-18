Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Hearing About Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans assumed that they would have to operate without Derrick Henry for the rest of the 2021 season after the All-Pro ballcarrier underwent foot surgery earlier this year.

A latest report indicates that might not be the case.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there’s growing “optimism” in Tennessee, that Henry could actually make a return in January of 2022. That would allow last year’s Offensive Player of the Year to rejoin the 8-2 Titans just in time to make a Super Bowl push.

“I was just in Nashville talking to some people on the team, talking to some people connected to the organization, trying to get a sense of what’s up with Derrick Henry… There is optimism that [Derrick Henry] will be back early January,” Russini said on Get Up Thursday morning. “That is perfect timing for this team for the playoffs to begin. So do no count the Tennessee Titans if you’re not impress just yet.”

Russini’s report is quite the update, considering many had counted out a Henry return this season. After suffering a Jones fracture in his foot, the 27-year-old running back underwent foot surgery that wasn’t going to be easy to recover from. The Titans placed him on injured reserve and his fate for the 2021 season seemed sealed.

There’s no doubt that getting Henry back would change Tennessee’s outlook in the playoffs. At the time of his injury this year, the two-time Pro Bowler had 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 117 yards per game – all of which led the NFL.

Henry earned the rushing title in each of the last two seasons and broke the coveted 2,000-yard barrier in 2020. He added 17 scores on his way to winning Offensive Player of the Year.

The Titans rushing attack, and offense as a whole, is nowhere near what it was since Henry went down with the injury. However, Tennessee has managed to maintain a three-game lead on the rest of the South division and stay atop the AFC standings.

If Henry can pull off an improbable return, the Titans should be regarded as a legitimate contender to win Super Bowl LVI next February.