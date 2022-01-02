Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Hearing On Derrick Henry

When Derrick Henry suffered his Jones fracture in Week 8, it was reasonable to assume that the Tennessee Titans would immediately fall out of playoff contention and that his return wouldn’t matter. But with the playoffs within range, ESPN’s Dianna Russini has an update on Henry that could play a big factor.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Russini tweeted that Henry has resumed jogging on the practice field this week. No timetable has been set on his return, but she said the team could bring him back as soon as next week.

“Titans running back Derrick Henry was on the practice field this past week jogging in cleats. I was told no decision has been made as to when he will return. He could be ready next week but they are hoping to lock up a playoff spot so they can give him more time,” Russini wrote.

Prior to his injury Henry led the NFL in all rushing categories and was on pace to break the NFL single season rushing record. He had 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 8 games.

Titans fans largely hit the panic button when Derrick Henry got injured. And while they haven’t been the best team in the league, they’ve gone 4-3 since.

If the Titans win their final two games, they’ll win the AFC South for the second year in a row and secure their third straight playoff berth.

It’s been 30 years since the Titans made three straight playoff trips. But will this be the first of those three without Derrick Henry in the backfield?

The Titans play the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.