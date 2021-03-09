Dolphins Reportedly Trade For Titans’ 2020 1st-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson

As it turns out, 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson’s deleted tweet last month proved accurate. He is indeed done with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee has traded the troubled offensive tackle to the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The reported price is a late-round pick swap.

The 29th-overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Georgia, Wilson’s only season with the Titans was an unmitigated disaster. He was stopped for DUI in September and caught partying maskless in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, Wilson spent the first five weeks of the season on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and was also suspended for a game late in the season. In total, he played in just one game for Tennessee.

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

As colossal a bust as Wilson was for the Titans, the Dolphins acquired him at such a low price, it is essentially a no-risk deal.

If Wilson is healthy, motivated and in the right frame of mind, he could regain the form that made him a high school All-American and a second-team All-SEC performer.

If not, Miami can cut him loose with very little sunk cost.