ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Colts vs. Titans

It’s a battle of AFC South midseason supremacy as the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) take on the rival Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts have found new life with QB Philip Rivers at the helm. The former Chargers QB is putting up solid if unremarkable numbers for them, with 10 touchdowns and 2,087 passing yards. But it’s the defense that has been the bigger story. Indianapolis’ defense is No. 1 in the league in yards allowed and third in points allowed. That same defense has a nose for the ball too, forcing turnovers in each of their last seven games.

But while the Colts are enjoying the fruits of big offseason changes, the Titans are picking up right where they left off. QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry are both earning the huge extensions they got, and both are making cases for NFL MVP. Their offense is top-10 in the league, and the defense also knows how to get to the ball, forcing 14 turnovers this season.

Both teams are playoff caliber, with defenses capable of lifting them on potentially deep playoff runs. Tonight’s matchup will be a good test for both of them.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Colts-Titans game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Tennessee has the advantage in this game. The computer model gives the Titans a 56.2-percent chance to win this tonight’s game against the Colts.

Win or lose, the Titans will still be the AFC South leaders to start the second half of the season. But they’ll be playing five of their last seven games on the road.

A win over the Colts tonight would be a huge boost for the Titans as they try to improve their playoff seeding.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST on FOX and NFL Network.