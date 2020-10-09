ESPN Insider Has Encouraging Update On Titans’ Outbreak

Although the Tennessee Titans aren’t out of the woods just yet, the franchise finally received some positive news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Tennessee had no new positive tests on Friday. The team will need to have consecutive days without any new cases to be able to play against the Bills in Week 5 though.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that it’ll play the Bills-Titans game on Tuesday as long as the team can put an end to its outbreak.

Saturday’s test results will be crucial for the Titans. If they want to reopen their facility, they’ll need to continue receiving negative tests. As of right now, the organization is dealing with 23 cases of COVID-19.

The NFL is currently investigating this situation to see if the Titans broke any protocols.

Earlier this week, Paul Kuharsky reported that a group of players on the Titans worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy last Wednesday. This alleged workout took place despite the league’s request to stop all in-person meetings until the team could open up its facility.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently sent a memo to all 32 teams that it could have to forfeit games if they break COVID-19 protocols.

Tennessee is trending in the right direction, but it could still face discipline from the league. That being said, we’re all hoping the team has no positive test results this weekend.