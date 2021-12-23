ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The Biggest Pro Bowl Snub

On Wednesday, the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed. Shortly after the two rosters were announced, the NFL world shared its thoughts on which players were snubbed.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland was quite surprised to see that Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons didn’t make the initial Pro Bowl roster.

Simmons has been exceptional in his third season with the Titans. In 14 games, the Mississippi State product has 49 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and six passes defended.

“So many guys had really good seasons, I know I’m biased but damn how doesn’t Jeffery Simmons make the Pro Bowl is beyond me,” McFarland said. “I mean dude has been dominant.”

DeForest Buckner of the Colts, Chris Jones of the Chiefs, and Cameron Heyward of the Steelers were the three interior defensive linemen that were selected to the AFC’s roster.

All three of those players certainly deserve to make the Pro Bowl. That being said, it’s a shame that Simmons didn’t make the roster because he has been outstanding this year.

Simmons can prove that he belongs on the 2021 Pro Bowl roster this Thursday night, as the Titans will take on the 49ers in what should be a fun matchup.