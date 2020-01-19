The Tennessee Titans have already sprung a pair of playoff upsets this year. The Sunday NFL Countdown crew is counting on them to pull a third today.

Moments before the Titans were set to kick off against the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the ESPN Countdown contingent was asked for its predictions for the game.

All four NFL analysts–Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss and Matt Hasselbeck–went with the Titans. Only host Sam Ponder went with the favored Chiefs.

Tennessee has already taken out the defending champion New England Patriots (No. 3 seed) and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens this postseason.

The Chiefs won’t be able to use this slight as motivation, considering it happened right before they took the field. You can bet Kansas City fans will rub it in the Countdown panel’s faces if their team ends up winning.

Tennessee did beat Kansas City on the road in the playoffs two years ago. If they do so today, they will be heading to the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Titans-Chiefs is just about to get started on CBS.