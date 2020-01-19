The Spun

Every ESPN ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ Analyst Picked The Titans To Beat KC

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown crew onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Senior Coordniating Producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows Seth Markman, Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder and Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have already sprung a pair of playoff upsets this year. The Sunday NFL Countdown crew is counting on them to pull a third today.

Moments before the Titans were set to kick off against the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the ESPN Countdown contingent was asked for its predictions for the game.

All four NFL analysts–Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss and Matt Hasselbeck–went with the Titans. Only host Sam Ponder went with the favored Chiefs.

Tennessee has already taken out the defending champion New England Patriots (No. 3 seed) and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens this postseason.

The Chiefs won’t be able to use this slight as motivation, considering it happened right before they took the field. You can bet Kansas City fans will rub it in the Countdown panel’s faces if their team ends up winning.

Tennessee did beat Kansas City on the road in the playoffs two years ago. If they do so today, they will be heading to the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Titans-Chiefs is just about to get started on CBS.


